RICHMOND, Indiana (WDTN) — Richmond Police Chief Michael Britt shared an update late Friday morning stating that Officer Seara Burton is still alive.

In his latest update to the community on Facebook, Chief Britt said, “Officer Seara Burton’s condition did not change much overnight and she is still with us this morning. She still remains off of life support.”

Officer Burton was shot in the line of duty on August 10 while responding to a traffic stop. She was taken by Care Flight to Miami Valley Hospital where she spent three weeks fighting for her life — and she is not giving up her fight yet.

Chief Britt said, “Seara continues to remind us just how strong she is.”