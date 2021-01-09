Chances for a little sunshine this weekend

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) - A church in Eaton is asking you to help the community by donating blood in honor of Blood Donor Awareness Month.

The Eaton First Church of God will host a community blood drive on Saturday, Jan. 9, according to our partners at the Register-Herald. The event is from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 601 East Lexington Rd.