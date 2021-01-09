Chances for a little sunshine this weekend

Still an extensive area of clouds across the Midwest this morning. Later this afternoon, there looks like there will be some drying in the atmosphere to allow for some sun. Seasonably cold this weekend with highs in the 30s. Tonight, there is a chance of some fog developing. If this occurs and becomes widespread, it may limit the amount of sunshine for Sunday.
TODAY: Morning clouds, some PM sun. High 35
TONIGHT: Clear early, partly cloudy with patchy fog possible. Low 22
SUNDAY: Mix of clouds and sun. High 37
Dry weather continues for much of the week ahead. The next storm system that may bring in precipitation arrives Thursday/Friday with gusty winds.
