NORTH LEWISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash involving a school bus is under investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

Friday around 7:14 a.m., Champaign County dispatchers received a call to respond to the 7900 block of Brush Lake Road in North Lewisburg. First responders arrived at Triad Middle School on the report of a crash involving a school bus, according to the sheriff’s office.

A preliminary investigation conducted shows the driver of a green 2005 Chevrolet Malibu had dropped students off at the school. The driver is believed to have hit the front right tire of a school bus, which reportedly caused “minor damage.”

Paramedics responded to the scene following the crash for medical assessments. No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.