COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two central Ohio school districts are responding after a video posted online shows top officials discussing critical race theory in their schools.

The video has been making the rounds on social media and on Wednesday, both districts issued statements.

The video, posted by a self-proclaimed media watchdog, shows two school officials — one with Upper Arlington, one with Groveport Madison — being recorded while having a conversation with two people who falsely claimed to be interested in enrolling a student.

While no public school district in the state has critical race theory in its curriculum, the video’s creator claims school workers in those districts agreed to trick parents by teaching critical race theory.

In a statement, Upper Arlington said, “We take this matter very seriously and continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the video and the statements made therein.”

Groveport Madison takes a stronger stance against the video, saying:

“The questioner manipulated the conversation in an effort to obtain sound bites, then removed those statements from context. “The employee and the school district object to both the deception employed and to the implied representations of the video in the strongest possible terms. “The school district has referred the matter to legal counsel to consider all available options.”