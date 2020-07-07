Centerville revamps community improvement corporation

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Centerville Community Improvement Corporation (CCIC) is working to expand its economic development programs and to restructure its board of directors.
The first new program was a loan to Loose Ends Brewing Company. The forgivable loan is helping cover the cost of unexpected water line repairs ahead of the brewery’s anticipated September opening.
At its July 6 meeting, City Council approved a new CIC Board of Directors, which includes:
- Deputy Mayor JoAnne Rau
- Council Member Belinda Kenley
- Council Member Bill Serr
- City Manager Wayne Davis
- Community members Jeff Klank, Gregory Sample and Erik Collins
Initially launched in 1973, the Centerville CIC is a non-profit organization that supports development projects by issuing loans to businesses with flexible or forgivable terms and purchasing, holding and redeveloping commercial properties.
The city is working to establish it as a 501(c)(3), making it a charitable organization.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Coronavirus has ‘stabilized’ in Florida, governor says
- Akron Police: Drunk man made own sandwich, caused damage at Subway
- Miamisburg Police ask for help identifying theft suspect
- Salvation Army location closes on Airway Road, 8 employees are let go
- FDA adds to list of hand sanitizers to avoid, making it 14 total