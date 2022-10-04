DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — “Tacobout” a day to celebrate!

October 4 is National Taco Day, and restaurants around the country are offering special deals to celebrate the occasion.

For just one day, Taco Bell is bringing back its taco subscription service exclusively on its app. It’s called the “Taco Lovers Pass”, and with the pass, rewards members can pay $10 to get one free taco a day all month long.

Moe’s Southwest Grill is giving Moe’s members $5 off any meal kit.

Additionally, West Social Tap & Table is celebrating with taco specials and $5 margaritas. They will also be celebrating the day with a live DJ performance, starting Tuesday night at 6 p.m.