Cedarville University honors veterans with banner in Stevens Student Center

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Cedarville University said Wednesday the Cedarville University Military Association (CUMA), a student-led organization for veterans, reserve members and military dependents, will honor veterans with a banner in Stevens Student Center.

Cedarville said CUMA will display a banner is being displayed outside the Student Government Association office in the Stevens Student Center for the week of November 9 in honor of Veterans Day.

According to the University, the banner includes photos of graduates, current students, faculty and staff who are veterans, guard or reserve members. There will also be photos of service members from students whose family are serving, retired or separated from the military.

“The vision the CU Military Association had for this display was to show our students, staff, faculty and alumni appreciation for their sacrifice to our country,” said Bethany Wagner, event coordinator for CUMA and a social work major from Jacksonville, North Carolina. “With COVID-19 changing many on-campus plans, we felt this year it was exceptionally important to make sure the veterans and dependents on campus are not forgotten.”

Cedarville said CUMA members are made up of staff, faculty and students from all branches of the military.