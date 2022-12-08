Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A young author from Cedarville University is releasing her third murder mystery book next week.

Shiloh Drake’s dream of being a published author has become a reality, and she plans to release her third book on Monday, Dec. 12, according to a university release.

“Down Maple Lane,” to be published under the pen name S. E. Drake, follows the lives of Stacie Alwins and Rose Copenhagen, who work as church secretary and choir director. They go out of state to help Rose’s cousin with a renovation project, and while there, they uncover evidence concerning a cold case murder from eight years prior.

Drake said she has been writing stories as long as she can remember.

“Storytelling has been an integral part of my life from very early on, even before I actually knew how to write,” Drake said. When she was 13, she realized she wanted to be an author.

Her first book, titled “Secrets and Stained Glass” was published in November 2020, and the second, “With the Candlestick?” was published in July 2021. Drake publishes through Amazon’s Kindle Direct Publishing.

