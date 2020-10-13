CBC says need for type-O blood ‘critical’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Community Blood Center said there is a critical need for type-O positive blood.

Type O positive is the most common blood type. The short supply is related to high usage, but also to collections limited by smaller blood drives and fewer first-time donors.

Everyone who registers to donate from Thursday through Saturday will receive a $10 Kroger gift card. Donors must make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Friday, October 16 is a “McFriday’s Blood Drive” at the Dayton CBC. Everyone who registers to donate will also receive a free coupon for any McDonald’s sandwich. Dayton McDonald’s Operator Debbie Wright is sponsoring the McFriday Blood Drives every Friday in October.

The CBC said it continues to see canceled blood drives and frequent blood shortages. Many businesses and organizations cannot host blood drives due to continued COVID-19 related interruptions. High schools with remote learning have canceled blood drives, and high school blood drives still scheduled are at reduced capacity. More than 85% of CBC collections come from mobile blood drives, including 17% from high schools.

“Cancer is not canceled” by COVID-19, the CBC said. Blood component transfusions are vitally important for the treatment of leukemia and lymphoma patients. October is the traditional time to remember that blood products are especially important for those fighting breast cancer and all forms of the disease.

CBC is seeking COVID-19 survivors to become “Crisis Warriors” by donating their antibody-rich plasma for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. CCP donors will receive the “COVID-19 Crisis Warrior” t-shirt. Learn more and register to donate CCP at www.GivingBlood.org or call (937) 461-3220.