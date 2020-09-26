Carport goes up in flames in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Investigators are working to learn the cause of a fire in Dayton Saturday morning that destroyed a carport.

Montgomery Regional Dispatch tells 2 News the fire happened on the 1800 block of Valley Street just after 2 a.m. The fire was contained to a carport behind a home and caused heavy damage. No one was in the carport at the time and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

