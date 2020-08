CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A medical helicopter was called after a car rolled over in Clark County.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said it happened around 3:45 a.m. and the ramp from I-70 east to State Route 41 was closed for a couple hours.

Careflight did transport one person to the hospital from the single-vehicle crash. We are working to learn the extent of the person’s injuries.