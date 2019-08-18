Car wash company raises thousands for victim tragedy fund

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Many local businesses continue to raise money to support those affected.

On Sunday the Flying Ace Express Car Wash announced a donation of more than $7,000 to the Dayton Foundation’s Oregon District Tragedy Fund.

It stems from a one-day fundraiser they held Saturday at all their Dayton-area locations.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.