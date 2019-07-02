Car flips upside down on Springfield interstate

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Careflight was called to the scene of a crash on a Springfield interstate early Tuesday.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday on I-70 eastbound, near US-41.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a vehicle flipped upside down in the crash.

Careflight took one person from the crash to Miami Valley Hospital.

Medics took another person to Springfield Regional Medical Center.

Authorities have not released the conditions of the people involved in the crash.

The eastbound lanes of I-70 were briefly shut down due to the crash. Traffic is flowing in that area now.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

