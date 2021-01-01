Car drives into hole at Dayton convenience store

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police are reporting that a car drove into a hole at a convenience store on Wolf Creek Pike and Little Richmond Road Friday afternoon.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are reporting that a car drove into a hole at a convenience store on Wolf Creek Pike and Little Richmond Road Friday afternoon.

2 NEWS spoke with authorities at the scene, at this time they don’t know who drove it into the hole. The officers looked for the driver when they arrived but were unable to find him.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS