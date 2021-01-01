Car drives into hole at Dayton convenience store

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are reporting that a car drove into a hole at a convenience store on Wolf Creek Pike and Little Richmond Road Friday afternoon.
2 NEWS spoke with authorities at the scene, at this time they don’t know who drove it into the hole. The officers looked for the driver when they arrived but were unable to find him.
WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Preview: Ohio State faces Clemson in College Football Playoff semifinal
- Kettering Police need help identifying suspect that stole work truck
- Smoking ban on Miami County-owned properties goes into effect Friday
- Dayton infant smothered to death by dog on New Year’s Eve
- Photos: New Year’s babies! Meet the first babies born in 2021