Car drives into hole at Dayton convenience store

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are reporting that a car drove into a hole at a convenience store on Wolf Creek Pike and Little Richmond Road Friday afternoon.

2 NEWS spoke with authorities at the scene, at this time they don’t know who drove it into the hole. The officers looked for the driver when they arrived but were unable to find him.

