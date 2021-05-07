Budweiser truck hits home in Avon Lake

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW) — A Budweiser truck hit a home in Avon Lake Friday morning.

The Avon Lake Fire Department was called to the scene at around 9:18 a.m. and found the truck in the home at Lear and Electric Blvd.

Budweiser truck into home in Avon Lake — courtesy of police

The fire department told FOX 8 the beer truck and another vehicle collided, the truck then lost control and struck the home.

The driver of the vehicle was not hurt, but the beer truck driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for what Avon Lake police told us were minor injuries.

A person inside the home was not injured.