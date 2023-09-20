DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The body of an individual was located near the railroad tracks in Hamilton.

According to the Hamilton Police Department, CSX Railroad was inspecting its property. Upon inspection along the railroad tracks, a body was located in “the overgrown grass.”

“Our detectives were notified and responded to process the scene along with the Butler County Coroner’s Office,” said a Hamilton Police Department representative.

The person has not yet been identified. At this time, the cause of death is unknown.

This is a developing story.