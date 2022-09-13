BLUE ASH, Ohio (WDTN) — The Blue Ash Police Department is asking for help in identifying the suspect of an auto robbery that occurred in early September.

The auto robbery occurred on Sept. 2 at the BP station located at 6151 Pfeiffer Road in Blue Ash. The suspect, shown in the photos below, forced the victim out of his vehicle and then fled the scene in the stolen vehicle.

The vehicle was tracked to the Dayton area where it was involved in a police pursuit. The suspect abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, according to a Sept. 13 Facebook post by the Blue Ash Police Department.

If you can assist in identifying the suspect, please contact Detective Baumgartner at 513-745-8555.