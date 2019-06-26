Birthday wish: Huber Heights girl requests toys for tornado victims

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio(WDTN)- Serenity Cauley is a shy girl who says more through her actions than she does with words.

Last year, Cauley had brain surgery and it’s caused a lot of complications. She’d had to re-learn how to do a lot of basic functions. It’s because of that she said she understands the sadness young tornado victims feel.

“I’m collecting toys to give to other kids that lost their stuff in the tornado,”

It’s why for her birthday this week, she knew what she wanted to do.

“She said she didn’t want anything except to get toys together for the kids that lost everything in the tornado,” said Tommy Potts, store manager at a Huber Heights Cricket Wireless store.

Cauley’s toy drive is happening at Potts’ store. Potts says he’s proud of the eight-year-old.

“It’s an amazing feeling to see someone her age have this much humanity. She is so self-less,” Potts said.

The toy drive is just another part of the good deeds happening in town. Potts is collecting anything anyone would need to rebuild their lives for tornado victims. That includes everything from furniture, kitchenware, and clothing.

He and a team of volunteers are also passing out flyers with important resource information to those they donate to.

“They don’t have access to Facebook, they don’t have access to the internet and things of that nature but now you have a physical copy”

He hopes this work and serenity’s story will inspire others to give during this crucial time.

“It shows that we all have it in us,” Potts said.

“Don’t give up hope there’s always hope in the end,” Cauley said.

Anyone wanting to contribute to the toy drive can bring toy donations or monetary donations to the Cricket Wireless at 6488 Brandt Pike in Huber Heights through July 13. Cauley will use monetary donations to buy more toys. She will then distribute donations on July 14 at the Pizza Hut at 4217 N Main Street in Dayton.

