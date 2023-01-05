ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills coach Sean McDermott, quarterback Josh Allen, defensive back Dane Jackson, and center Mitch Morse spoke Thursday for the first time since teammate Damar Hamlin was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest during Monday night’s football game in Cincinnati.

The press conference comes after Thursday's uplifting update on Hamlin's recovery and the Bills' walk-through practice. This page will be updated following the stream.

Sean McDermott: This press conference is about Damar Hamlin who we love — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) January 5, 2023

Josh Allen very emotional talking about Damar Hamlin's injury from Monday night: "Being on that field…you lose sleep. You hurt for your brother, but getting positive updates eases so much of that pain and tension." — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) January 5, 2023

Sean McDermott: "The job description of a coach isn't just coaching x's and o's, it's much more than that. The health and well being of your staff and players is the number one job of a coach in that situation and that includes mental health." — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) January 5, 2023

McDermott: the league is so competitive but the Bengals showed amazing compassion and love — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) January 5, 2023

Yesterday, Damar’s father spoke with the team. His message: The team needs to get back to working to achieving the goals they set for themselves. That (and today’s uplifting update) helped to get them back into a better frame of mind. — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) January 5, 2023

Sean McDermott on why the Bills should play Sunday: "I feel strongly as Mario [Damar's dad] mentioned, that this is what Damar wants and we owe that to Damar and owe that to his family." — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) January 5, 2023

Dane Jackson said he's doing a lot better after hearing the positive updates on Damar Hamlin. Not only did they play college football together at Pitt, their bond goes way back as they're childhood friends both growing up near each other in Pittsburgh. — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) January 5, 2023