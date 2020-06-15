“Big Horn” fire forces evacuations

by: KVOA/NBC News

(KVOA/NBC News) Arizona residents in the path of the “Big Horn” wildfire near Catalina are being told to prepare to evacuate their homes.

The fire, sparked by lightning on June 5th, has already consumed more than 13,000 acres and forced the evacuation of some homes. 

From his front porch Saturday afternoon, Catalina resident Tim Hardin watched with worry and hope.

He and his wife moved to their home near the border of Catalina and Oro Valley two decades ago for the beauty and the serenity.

However, nothing about the last few nights has been calm as the Bighorn has charred more than 12,000 acres.

His wife has packed the essentials just in case.

“Personal things, photographs, prescriptions,” Hardin said. “If we lose the house, we lose the house, just as long as our family is safe. That’s the main thing.”

