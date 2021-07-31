Big Backyard Party in Centerville-Washington Township is back

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – On Saturday, The Centerville-Washington Park District held it’s fifth BIG Backyard Party. Over 1,000 people were in attendance.  

The day featured fishing, face paint, raffles, trampolines, archery, and more. Godown’s Fixins food truck along with Kona Ice were also featured at the event. The party ran from 11am to 2pm in Oak Grove Park.

The day was made possible by multiple partnerships within the community. 4 Paws for Ability, The Noon Optimist Club of Centerville, Sustainable Centerville, and The Washington-Centerville Public Library were all in attendance.

