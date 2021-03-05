Biden administration extends deadline for ACA enrollment

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Biden administration has extended the deadline to sign up for healthcare through the Affordable Care Act, eligible people will now have until May 15.

Lydia See, a project director Aspirion Health Resources, said the process hasn’t changed since last year and the only difference is the deadline being extended. Those interested in signing up can do so by clicking here.

Even with the individual mandate removed from the ACA, See said the pandemic should illustrate how important it is for people to have health insurance. The process isn’t time consuming either, See said it should only take within an hour to fill out the necessary fields.