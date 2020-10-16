Beavercreek City Schools moving to blended learning after COVID-19 uptick

BEAVERCREEK, Oh. (WDTN) — Greene County was increased to a Level 3 public health emergency Thursday, causing Beavercreek City Schools to change it’s in-person learning plan.

The school district announced Thursday night it will move to a blended learning model starting Monday, October 19th. The school says it anticipates to remain in that model for at least two weeks.

This means students who are currently attending in-person classes will only attend two days per week based on the first letter of their last name:

Students with the last name A-K will attend Monday and Wednesday

Students with the last name L-Z will attend Tuesday and Thursday

On the days that students are not scheduled to attend school will be remote learning days

During remote learning, students will receive instruction through Google Classroom.

“Principals are working with building staff to implement blended learning plans,” the district posted on it’s website. “Principals will be communicating with parents any additional information needed for the transition to blended learning.”

Beavercreek says transportation services and extracurricular activities will continue as scheduled.

There will also be no change to students who are currently learning virtually.