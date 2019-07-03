Beavercreek church volunteers clear tornado debris

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Keith Simpson started responding to disaster areas in 2012 as part of the Miami Valley Disaster Recovery Team.

He’s traveled around Ohio, Indiana, even as far as Alabama. The team helps with rebuilding and clean-up efforts wherever they’re needed.

Now, Simpson is responding to a tornado just down the street from his home.

“It was just devastating to have a tornado in our backyard so we’re going to be working here for a long time,” Simpson said.

Simpson and his team spent the day hauling tree debris for curbside pickup. Beavercreek city crews worked hard to keep up with the group.

Fifteen-year-old Quinn Anderson, the youngest volunteer with the group on Wednesday, was also working hard to keep up with the much older volunteers.

“I just have to try to keep up with them. They just keep going and going,” Anderson said.

It might be summer break but Anderson wanted to do his part in the community.

“Some of my friends live out here so I thought maybe by helping them I can help the community. We’re all one big Dayton right? We have to help each other out,” Anderson said.

Simpson’s team attend Aley Methodist Church. Despite hot temperatures, they’re getting their hands dirty. Their biggest reason?

“Because that’s what Christ would do. That’s why we do it,” Simpson said.

