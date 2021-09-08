Avon Lake police investigate suspected murder-suicide after 2 children, 2 adults found dead

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake.

Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Avon Lake patrol officers were dispatched to an address on English Turn for a welfare check.

Officers and detectives went into the home and found four deceased individuals with gunshot wounds, two adults and two children, according to a press release from police.

The Lorain County coroner was made aware of the suspected murder-suicide.

The Avon Lake City School District sent out the following statement to families in the community:

Dear Avon Lake Community,

This afternoon, we learned the tragic news that we lost one of our Avon Lake families, including two students at Erieview Elementary School. We have arranged to have grief counselors at Erieview tomorrow morning to work with staff and students. Please contact the Principal or Counselor at your student’s building if your family is in need of assistance.

It is important that we recognize this loss and offer help. This is a sensitive issue for children, and we suggest that you talk with your children about their feelings.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of our students and families in the Avon Lake Community.

We are unable to release any additional details at this time.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Avon Lake Detective Bureau with the assistance of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

