CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — At least one person is dead after a shooting in the West End neighborhood of Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge said in a press conference that at least one person is dead and several are injured, including juveniles, after a shooting in the West End neighborhood. The individual who died is a male. The ages of people injured are not yet known, but some of the injured individuals are under the age of 18.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office and Homicide investigators are on the scene, which spans several blocks. A heavy police presence remains on the scene, with more officials being asked to head to the scene.

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital has confirmed receiving patients with gunshot wounds. University of Cincinnati Medical Center has reportedly received patients as well.

“This is absolutely unacceptable,” said Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Teetge.

ShotSpotter was alerted of a situation around 9:30 p.m.

There is no indication of an on-going threat.

Investigations are ongoing.