Arrest made in long-term drug trafficking investigation in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task arrested a person Tuesday as a result of a long-term drug trafficking investigation.
The Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task conducted a raid at a residence in the 500 block of Gramont Avenue on Tuesday. During the search, task force detectives recovered large quantities of fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl pills, money and a firearm.
The task force said the person was arrested and placed in the Montgomery County Jail on possession of drug charges.
