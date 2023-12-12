** Prior coverage of St. Vincent de Paul Dayton is shown above **

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A large homeless shelter in Montgomery County is asking the public for donations.

As of Dec. 12, there are more than 500 individuals residing each night at different St. Vincent de Paul Society Dayton shelters. Of those 500, St. Vincent de Paul Dayton reports more than 100 of them are children.

Listing dozens of items, the non-profit organization says it is in need of different baby products, clothing items, food and toiletries.

People around the Dayton area that may be in need of assistance for keeping your current housing are encouraged to call 937-222-5555. Members of the community that need help with clothing, food or shelter should visit their website.

St. Vincent de Paul Dayton is open 24-7 to anyone who needs it, especially as colder temperatures approach.