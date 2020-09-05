Annual Fire Apparatus Show set to start at Carillon Historical Park

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The 24 Annual Miami Valley Fire Apparatus Show is set to start Saturday, Sept. 5, at Carillon Historical Park, where visitors can see around 40 antique fire apparatuses.

The event starts at 9:30 a.m. and will run until 4 p.m.

The 35 exhibit buildings will be available to explore as well. The Carillon Park Rail and Steam Society will conduct train rides from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Click here to learn more about the event.