DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Swifties from across the world have been trying to find and decode the numerous Easter eggs to determine which re-recorded album Taylor Swift would be releasing next. “It’s been a long time coming,” but the world now has an answer.

During night one of Swift’s “The Eras Tour” at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Swift told the crowd ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ will be released on Friday, July 7. At the concert, Swift asked the audience to look at the screen nearby where she was performing, which displayed the album release announcement.

One of the animals most commonly associated with Swift is koi fish. July 7 also happens to be National Koi Fish Day. In a recent music video from the “Midnights” album, Koi fish were featured in the “Lavender Haze” music video.

Taylor released a statement on Instagram following the announcement of the upcoming album. You can read the full message below.

“I always looked at this album as my album, and the lump in my throat expands to a quivering voice as I say this. Thanks to you, dear reader, It finally will be. I consider this music to be, along with your faith in me, the best thing that’s ever been mine,” Swift said.

Songs people can expect on the upcoming album includes “Back to December (Taylor’s Version),” “Better Than Revenge (Taylor’s Version)” and many more. On Twitter, the artist says she will also be releasing six more songs from the vault.

Taylor moved to re-record all of her ‘stolen’ original versions of multiple albums, after her former manager sold the rights to her discography and Swifties spoke up in support of the songwriter. Fans of the musician have encouraged her to take her music back and sing her songs, so that she can have full ownership.

She is now signed with Republic Records. In 2021, Swift released her first re-recorded album titled “Fearless (Taylor’s Version).” Songs found on the album are “You Belong With Me (Taylor’s Version),” Mr. Perfectly Fine (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) and others.

“Red (Taylor’s Version)” was her second re-record and featured updated classics like “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version),” “22 (Taylor’s Version),” and many others. “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” was the highly requested extended song of Swift’s original version, which was only 5 minutes and 28 seconds. The newest version now runs just over 10 minutes long.

Swifties can click here to pre-order a “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) album, cassette, CD or digital album today.