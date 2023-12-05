DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An expansion by Amtrak could add Dayton to one of the four key routes in Ohio.

According to U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH), corridor development efforts will soon be underway. With the announcement of the four corridors chosen as priorities for expansion, the Federal Railroad Administration is going to be providing $500,000 to each corridor for planning.

The four corridors that will be receiving funding are the 3C+D corridor (Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus and Dayton), Cleveland-Toledo-Detroit, Chicago-Fort Wayne-Columbus-Pittsburgh and the Daily Cardinal Service.

Funding for the Daily Cardinal Service would increase from three times per week to daily on current service to Cincinnati.

“Today’s announcement is a great first step toward expanding Amtrak in Ohio,” said Brown. “Good Amtrak service shouldn’t be a privilege only for people on the coasts. These new routes would expand opportunity, help grow businesses and create jobs, and connect communities in Ohio and across the Midwest.”

Sen. Brown says the corridors will receive priority in any funding competitions in the future.

“I fought for the investment to make Amtrak expansion in Ohio possible – and I will keep fighting to make sure that Ohio receives these critical infrastructure projects,” said Sen. Brown.