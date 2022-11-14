Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Archbishop Alter High School’s band, the Marching Knights, was named Bands of America Grand National Class A Champions on Saturday in Indianapolis.

Alter’s band, comprised of 36 students in grades 7-12, competed against 26 bands in their division, according to a release.

The Marching Knights also won two additional awards for ‘Outstanding Music Performance’ and ‘Outstanding General Effect.’

Earlier this season, the Marching Knights earned their ninth Mid States Band Association Championship and are six-time Bands of America Grand National Semi Finalists, the release states.

The Marching Knights are under the leadership of Director of Bands, Todd Tucker.