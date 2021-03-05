Air Force Museum’s ‘Women in the Air Force’ exhibit to kick off Friday evening

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — In honor of Women’s History Month, The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force is opening an exhibit to detail the trials and triumphs of women who’ve paved the way for women in the military today.

Museum curator, Christina Douglass, said, “I believe one of the biggest contributions that women have made to the United States Air Force and the Department of the Air Force is helping [women] understand that they are just as capable and amazing at supporting the mission of the United States Air Force.”

Women in modern times and throughout history have proven that to be true, starting with Esther Blake, the first woman admitted to the Air Force in 1948.

“After that barrier was broken and women began to enter the military,’ explained Douglass, we really started to see how women started contributing to all the branches of the United States military.”

The exhibit, titled “Women in the Air Force: From Yesterday into Tomorrow,” details that journey over the last several decades, and will officially be open to the public beginning with a virtual live-streamed ceremony.

“When people come to see this exhibit, they’re going to have the opportunity to see and do a whole bunch of new things,” said Douglass. “We have our Significant Women’s Silhouette feature, which enables people, particularly we’re hoping young children, to literally walk in the footsteps of women who have paved the way for women who are serving in the United States Air Force.”

The exhibit will open Friday evening with a virtual event at 6:30 p.m. and will be open to the public in-person thereafter. The live-stream will feature a series of video tributes and speakers, including Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force, JoAnne Bass, and Space Force Director of Staff, Lt. Gen. Nina Armagno. To learn more about the exhibit or to tune in at 6:20 for the pre-event, click here.