Air Force Marathon registration prices to increase

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, Ohio (WDTN) – Air Force Marathon participants have a chance to save money on registration if they do so by March 8, when a second price increase is planned to take place.

“We are excited that we can continue to give people the opportunity to compete and have fun,” said race director Brandon Hough. “We want to encourage all runners to choose the Air Force Marathon and save their money by registering now.”

Prices for the full marathon and half marathon will increase by $10, the 10K will increase by $5 and the 5K will increase by $4. The Tailwind Trot is currently $15 and will increase to $18. Prices for the full marathon and half marathon Fly! Fight! Win! Challenge Series will increase to $160 and $150. Lastly, the Marathon Relay will increase to $200.

Active duty, reservists, guard members and ROTC cadets may receive up to $10 off their race registration.

DISTANCE JAN 4 – MAR 7 MAR 8 – MAY 2 FLY! FIGHT! WIN! CHALLENGE SERIES (FULL MARATHON) $150 $160 MARATHON $85 $95 HALF MARATHON $75 $85 10K $40 $45 5K ­­ $28 $32 TAILWIND TROT 1K KIDS’ RUN $15 $18 FLY! FIGHT! WIN! CHALLENGE SERIES (HALF MARATHON) $140 $150 3-PERSON MARATHON RELAY $180 $200 Provided by Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

A virtual race option is also available. Runners may choose between the marathon, half marathon, 10K, 5K or Tailwind Trot and will need to run their selected distance between Sept. 11 and Sept. 26.

The 25th Annual Air Force Marathon is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18. Other events taking place that week include:

The Health & Fitness Expo — Wright State University’s Nutter Center — Thursday, Sept. 16 and Friday, Sept. 17

Breakfast of Champions and Gourmet Pasta Dinner — Friday, Sept. 17

After Party — Saturday, Sept. 18

For more information about the race weekend, click here.