After a 3 month delay, tax day is here July 15

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The tax deadline was pushed back from April 15 to July 15, and now its finally time to file.

John North with the Better Business Bureau said his offices are telling people get the necessary paperwork ready. Things like a W-2, a 1099 for those who are self-employed and a copy of last years tax return so you have record of that.

North said that people can file for an extension before the deadline but they would still need to pay those taxes by July 15.

Having an accurate estimate is the best way to avoid overpaying or underpaying, North says, and if someone doesn’t pay enough there is a fee.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS