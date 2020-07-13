After a 3 month delay, tax day is here July 15

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The tax deadline was pushed back from April 15 to July 15, and now its finally time to file.

John North with the Better Business Bureau said his offices are telling people get the necessary paperwork ready. Things like a W-2, a 1099 for those who are self-employed and a copy of last years tax return so you have record of that.

North said that people can file for an extension before the deadline but they would still need to pay those taxes by July 15.

Having an accurate estimate is the best way to avoid overpaying or underpaying, North says, and if someone doesn’t pay enough there is a fee.