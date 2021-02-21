After 16 days the temperature is above freezing again

At 2 p.m. the temperature at the Dayton International Airport reached 33 degrees. The city spent 398 hours below freezing. The last time Dayton was above freezing was midnight on Feb. 5.

The last prolonged period of time below freezing was in 2015. Dayton spent 17 days below 32 degrees.

Snow will start to melt some this afternoon. Of the past 20 days, 18 of them have had high temperatures below 32 degrees. Clouds will be on the increase this afternoon as another storm system approaches. Rain may mix with snow showers tonight with this next system. Snow accumulations will be minor if any at all.

TONIGHT: Rain developing. May mix with snow. Breezy. Low 33

MONDAY: Early morning rain, mostly cloudy and breezy. High near 40.

Temperatures will hover around 40 for highs for much of the week ahead. Slight chance of precipitation Wednesday night.