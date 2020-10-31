Adorable singing sisters performing Hamilton for Halloween go viral

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN)-Shea and Mae Henderson from Englewood are huge fans of the Broadway Musical, Hamilton. The 5 and 7 year old sisters love to sing and dance, their parents say they perform songs from the musical almost daily. For Halloween, they decided they wanted to dress up as Angelica and Eliza Schuyler, two main characters from the play.

Hamilton, the musical, tells the story of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton using a diverse cast. Since it’s debut in 2016, Hamilton has sparked discussion online and with critics about the positive representation little boys and girls like the Henderson sisters see in Hollywood and on Broadway.

One day, Kristen Henderson decided to record her daughter’s daily performance and post it online. The video of the girls dressed in their costumes and singing to their favorite Hamilton song garnered thousands of views, likes and retweets. Eventually, it gained the attention of the Hamilton Musical cast. The twitter page for the show retweeted the video with the hashtag, #Hamilween.

The family says they have been overwhelmed with the positive feedback from the video. This year, for Halloween, the girls will don their Hamilton costumes and masks to safely enjoy Halloween. It can be assured they’ll be singing and dancing along the way.

The girls also have their own YouTube channel, The Adventurous Shea and Mae.