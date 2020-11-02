Above normal temperatures likely for November

October is the fifth month in a row with an above-normal average temperature. According to the Climate Prediction Center, the trend will continue in November.

Above normal temperatures are likely through Nov. 10. High pressure will take control of the region. A cold front will bring cooler temperatures to the region Nov. 11.

The normal high temperature this month is 51.1 degrees. The normal low is 34.6 degrees. Precipitation is normally around 3.39 inches with 0.6 inches of snow.

The latest long-term models tap into high pressure returning for the second half of the month keeping Ohio dry and mild.

Long term trends are noted by comparing previous years with similar conditions, particularly in the Pacific Ocean. Right now, La Nina is present with below-normal sea surface temperatures in the Equatorial Pacific Ocean.

Nov 2, 2020

La Nina will impact weather patterns. Hurricane season tends to be more active. Warm water in the Atlantic fuels hurricane development.

We’ve see a record breaking season this year.

2020 now ties the 2005 record of 28 tropical storms in one season.

2005 was a neutral summer with a transition to a La Nina by November.

Since 1950, La Nina has been present in November 22 times with 15 warmer than normal. A La Nina transition during the summer resulted in five out of seven years above-normal temperatures.

Precipitation results were similar. Below normal precipitation was found in five out of the seven years with a La Nina transition in the summer.

The latest forecast from the Climate Prediction Center keeps Dayton with an equal chance for above or below precipitation this month.

This first week will be very dry with a lot of sunshine.