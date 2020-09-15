AAA to host TSA pre-check event for Miami Valley residents

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — AAA is hosting TSA pre-check events at several of its locations to help Miami Valley residents get through the airport in an effort to reduce person-to-person contact.

The week long AAA event will allow future travelers to enroll for screening approval with ease. AAA members and the general public must preschedule appointments and preregister to participate.

Dayton South location, 14 West Whipp Road, Dayton 45459 on Sept. 14 to Sept. 18

Dayton North location, 6580 North Main St., Dayton, 45415 on Sept. 21 to Sept. 25

Troy location, 4 South Stanfield Road, Troy 45373 on Sept. 28 to Oct. 2

Huber Heights location, 8381 Old Troy Pike, Huber Heights, 45424 on Oct. 19 to Oct. 23

“For the foreseeable future, those traveling for business or leisure will be looking to reduce person-to-person contact as well as the time they spend in crowded areas like airports,” said Kara Hitchens, AAA senior specialist.

AAA said that appointments are limited and are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Click here to apply.