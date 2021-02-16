AAA responded to double the amount of emergency calls after the storm: Here’s how they do it

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Following Monday night’s winter storm, AAA Miami Valley saw double the amount of their usual calls. Crews were busy with towing cars and restarting dead batteries.

Jay Hargrave, a roadside assistance crew member with AAA said the work was nonstop since his shift started at 6 a.m. and he would be working until at least 4 p.m.

But Hargrave says he and other crews were prepared for the long day.

“It’s pretty nonstop,” he said, “Our communication is on our tablet so we know if someone needs to contact us we’re right on it.”

Montgomery County was under a level 2 snow emergency monday night, meaning only people who felt it was necessary to drive should be on the road.

AAA says that helps cut down the burden on their crews since less people are driving.

But Hargraves says he’s happy to help if someone finds themself in a difficult predicament.

“I love helping others. That’s one thing about this job, I just like helping other people,” said Hargrave.