A year without single-digit temperatures in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The coldest temperature so far this year was 13 degrees on Jan. 23. In 2020 Valentines Day had the lowest reading at 10 degrees.

It’s been 405 days since temperatures fell below 10 degrees in Dayton. It was 8 degrees on Dec. 19, 2019. This means 2020 joined 1931 and 1921 as the only three years on record without a single-digit temperature reading.

Jan. 2021 will come to an end without a single-digit temperature reading at the Dayton airport. Temperatures will fall into the teens Thursday and Friday morning. Saturday will be around 20 degrees and Sunday will near freezing for the last morning in January.

Climate data dating back to 1896 from the National Weather Service indicates there are 15 years without lows colder than 10 degrees in Dayton. A single-digit temperature was recorded in February nine of those years.

The latest outlook from the Climate Prediction Center gives Ohio a 33% chance for an above-normal temperature average in Feb.