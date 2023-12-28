DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Over the past year, 2 NEWS has produced a number of memorable headlines from the Miami Valley.

Here are some of our top stories for 2023:

Mikesell’s closes after more than a century in Dayton

In February, news that Mikesell’s was to close after 113 years in Dayton shocked its loyal customers. As one of the oldest-running potato chip companies in the country, this was the end of an era. The beloved potato chip brand was later sold to Conn’s Potato Chip Co., which still produces the snacks under the Mikesell’s branding.

Train derailment in Springfield knocks out power, brings EPA investigation

Nearly 700 Springfield residents were left without power after a train derailed and ran into powerlines. Residents within 1,000 feet of the site were ordered to shelter in place as the Ohio EPA investigated the presence of potentially hazardous materials.

Story of missing 7-year-old Lucas Rosales ends tragically

On April 29, 7-year-old Lucas Rosales went missing at Eastwood MetroPark. Search crews used thermal imaging devices, underwater and aerial drones and sonar devices before his body was found in the Great Miami River near downtown Dayton. He was missing for just over two weeks.

Moraine DMAX plant shooting shocks Miami Valley

In May, one person was killed and two injured in a shooting at the DMAX plant in Moraine. Frederick Cox, 30 of Trotwood, shot Jeffrey James Allen III at least a dozen times after a domestic dispute. Kelly Suber, an injured bystander, said DMAX knew of the issues between Cox and Allen.

Buc-ee’s is coming to the Miami Valley!

On Aug. 10, we broke the news that Buc-ee’s is coming to Huber Heights. This will be the first in the entire state; the closest Buc-ee’s previously was in Richmond, Kentucky. The mega gas station is expected to open sometime next year.

School bus crash in Clark County leaves 1 student dead, 23 others injured

Also in August, a Clark County bus crash claimed the life of one child. Following the incident, 23 other students were brought to local hospitals by ambulance or parents with injuries. The driver, Hermanio Joseph, 35, was arraigned on Aug. 24 on charges of vehicular manslaughter.

New owners for Bill’s Donuts

Bill’s Donuts announced new owners in September, after more than 60 years of operation by the Elam family. During that time, the donut shop earned the No. 37 spot on Yelp’s list of 100 best donut shops in the nation. Longtime Dayton residents Amy and Marshall Lachman became the new owners on Sept. 15.

Joby Aviation bringing air taxi manufacturing to Dayton Airport facility

In September, Gov. Mike DeWine announced a new air taxi facility, Joby Aviation, would be creating more than 2,000 jobs at the Dayton International Airport. The facility is reportedly investing $477.5 million into the 140-acre site where it’ll produce up to 500 aircraft annually.

Ohioans vote for abortion rights, recreational marijuana

Issues 1 and 2 passed in Ohio this November, enshrining abortion rights into the state constitution and legalizing recreational marijuana for adults 21+. Changes are still being discussed for Issue 2, but as of Dec. 7, both these issues became law.

6 people killed in charter bus crash east of Columbus

The charter bus crash in Licking County this past November took the lives of six people, including three teenage students. A report from the Ohio Department of Public Safety showed the driver of a semi-truck trailed too closely in traffic and failed to slow down, resulting in the crash.

Beavercreek Walmart shooting leaves 4 injured but only shooter dead

On Nov. 20, Benjamin Charles Jones, 20, shot four people at the Walmart in Beavercreek before killing himself. The four individuals were hospitalized and have all since been released. Most recently, Tiara Taylor Swain was discharged to a long-term care facility. FBI believe Jones was influenced by Racially Motivated Violent Extremist (RMVE) ideology.