9 taken to hospital in 3-vehicle crash

SUGARCREEK TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — Nine people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash late Sunday night.

It happened on NB I-675 near Wilmington Pike around 9 p.m.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said there were several injuries reported, ranging from critical to minor.

Officials also confirmed three juveniles were involved and transported with injuries. One of the cars also had dogs inside, but the dogs were not hurt.

The cause of the crash has not been released at this time.

The road was closed for around five hours, reopening at 2:14 a.m.

2 NEWS is working to learn the condition of the victims involved and will update this story as more information becomes available.