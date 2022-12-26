NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio (WJW) — Six people were killed in a house fire early Monday morning, a county official confirmed.

“It is a sad day for our community with this tragedy and loss of life,” Newcomerstown Mayor Patrick Cadle told FOX 8.

The village fire department was dispatched to a home in the 400 block of Spaulding Avenue at about 1:30 a.m., according to officials.

Six victims were removed from the fire, said Todd Stanley, investigator with the Tuscarawas County Coroner’s Office. Their identities were not released Monday, pending notification of next-of-kin.

The state fire marshal is now investigating the cause of the fire, Cadle said. FOX 8 has reached out to that office for more information.

Fire crews from Delaware, Three Rivers, Stone Creek, West Lafayette and Gnadenhutten assisted Newcomerstown fire crews at the scene, the mayor said.

Newcomerstown Exempted Village Schools Superintendent Jason Peoples in a statement Monday said the district was “deeply saddened” by the news.

“Our hearts are heavy as we begin to process the enormity of this loss,” he wrote. “The school district, staff and entire school community send our thoughts, prayers and unwavering support to the family and friends of those who were taken too soon.”

The school is making grief counselors and faith-based support available to students, staff and all district families from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at West Elementary School, 517 Beaver St. Counselors and support staff will also be added ahead of students’ return to school on Jan. 3, 2023, “and as needed thereafter,” the release states.