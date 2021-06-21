55% of eligible Ohioans have gotten COVID-19 vaccine

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 10: A sign points to a vaccination site set up inside Union Station in an effort to target commuters on June 10, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The rate of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccinations has dropped since peaking in April, putting in jeopardy the goal of having 70 percent of adults receive at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine by July 4 set by U.S. President Joe Biden. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data shows 63.7 percent of Americans over the age of 18 have received a first dose of a vaccine and 53 percent have been fully vaccinated. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Six weeks after the most recent COVID-19 eligibility expansion, 55% of Ohioans who are eligible have been vaccinated, according to an NBC4 analysis.

Vaccine eligibility in Ohio last expanded on May 13 when the two-dose Pfizer vaccine was approved for those 12 and older. There are just under 10 million Ohioans in that age range, according to NBC4 estimations based on U.S. Census Bureau numbers.

Around 5.5 million of those 12 and up have either started or completed the vaccination process, according to Ohio Department of Health data.

Statewide, 47% of all Ohioans have been vaccinated. Elderly Ohioans continue to get their shots at the highest rate, with more than 80% of people 65 and older vaccinated.

COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Ohio, bringing the 21-day case average under 340.