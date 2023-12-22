Video coverage from a previous broadcast on the first three victims’ hospital release

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman has been released from the hospital following the treatment of gunshot wounds after last month’s shooting at the Walmart in Beavercreek.

Tiara Taylor Swain ended the first stage of her recovery by leaving Miami Valley Hospital at noon Friday, Dec. 22. She had been hospitalized since the incident occurred on Nov. 20.

Her husband said she’s been released to a long-term care facility until further notice.