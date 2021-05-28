2021 concert series announced for Fraze Pavilion, organizers and fans excited for return of live music

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Friday, the 2021 concert series was announced at the Fraze Pavilion.

Concert organizers say they’re excited about the return to in-person entertainment and believe they will have sold out shows once they start again in July.

More than a dozen acts were announced and several events are scheduled for the outdoor event venue in Kettering. Mary Beth O’Dell, director of parks, recreation and cultural arts for Kettering says this is a welcome change after the 2020 season was cut short last spring.

O’Dell says the Fraze Pavilion staff worked to book out artists with anticipation that one day in 2021 they may be able to operate at full capacity. The Governor’s announcement that health orders in the state would be lifted in June combined with the CDC’s guidance for fully vaccinated people gave Fraze staff the fuel they needed to move ahead.

Now, the Fraze’s 4,300 seats will be filled with eager music fans. Tickets go on sale starting at 10 a.m. on June 5.

“We are anticipating lots of tickets to be sold on that day based on the activity that we have on the website right now,” said O’Dell.

According to O’Dell, the excitement and anticipation of the line-up announcement caused the Fraze’s website to crash Friday morning. However, their IT experts are now working to fix the issue and get the website back to working for the eager fans.

O’Dell says the return of live music and in-person entertainment is an indescribable feeling.

“I don’t think we can articulate in words what it will feel like but when you’re here you’re going to feel it,” she said.

For a full list of concerts and events at the Fraze Pavilion, click here.