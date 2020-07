DAYTON (WDTN) — Two people were taken to the hospital after crashing in the 2000 block of South Smithville Road in Dayton around midnight Thursday.

Both people were ejected in the single vehicle crash, closing the road for several hours.

Dayton Police tell us at least one of the injuries appears to be serious.

It’s unknown at this time what exactly caused the crash. We are working to get more information and will update you when we know more.