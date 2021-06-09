2 suspects on the run, 2 in the hospital after pursuit in Warren Co.

CLEARCREEK TWP., Oh. (WDTN) — Two suspects are on the run and two are in the hospital Wednesday morning after a pursuit in Clearkcreek Twp.

Police said this started after several vehicle break-ins were reported in the area. They were called to another reported theft near Patricia Allyn Park around 8:20 p.m. While responding, they spotted a white Chrysler Pacifica minivan — which was the reported suspect vehicle.

When Clearcreek Twp. Police attempted to pull the van over near St. Rt. 73 at Horizon Hill Dr., the driver took off. A short time later, two people inside the van jumped out while the vehicle was still moving. One suspect ran into the woods while the other was injured from the jump.

One officer stayed to attend to the hurt suspect while the other continued to chase the van. When the driver got near Red Lion – Five Points Rd., two other people jumped out of the van while it was moving.

The van was unattended and rolled into a parked vehicle in a nearby driveway.

While officers searched the area, they found one of the suspects injured a short distance from St. Rt. 73 and Bunnell Hill Rd.

The two injured suspects were taken to Kettering Hospital for treatment. The two other suspects have not been found.

A helicopter from Ohio State Highway Patrol, along with K9 units from Mason, Middletown, and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search. Crews from Springboro, Lebanon, and the sheriff’s office also helped.

Police said the theft investigation is still in process and they are working to identify the suspects.