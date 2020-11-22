2 injured in Lebanon crash involving an ambulance and semitrailer

Two people were injured in a crash that involved an ambulance and a semitrailer in Lebanon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. Sunday on State Route 48 at Miller Road.

Investigators say a 2006 Freightliner ambulance was on Miller Road with the emergency lights and sirens activated when it was struck by a 2000 Western Star semi. The ambulance overturned and hit a metal utility pole. The semi was jackknifed and came to a stop at the southwest corner of the intersection.

According to the press release, the driver and the passenger of the ambulance were transported to Atrium Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi was not injured in the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Lebanon Post said alcohol and drugs are not suspected.

The crash remains under investigation.